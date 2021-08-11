Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

GSBD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.40. 533,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,922. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

