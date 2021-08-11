Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) by 850.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Nebula Caravel Acquisition were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 78,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $744,726.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEBCU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

