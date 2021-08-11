Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $996,000 Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PACK opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

