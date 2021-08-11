Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $1.06 Million in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,663,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,967,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,357,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $18,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.