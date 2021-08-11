Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 214,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 29,583 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 76,433 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000.

NYSEARCA:VALQ opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18.

