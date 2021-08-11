Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 92,276 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,276 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at $407,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 59.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.62. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $488.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

