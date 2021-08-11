Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 66.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

GCMG stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.33. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

