Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

GBDC stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $103,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 175,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,989. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

