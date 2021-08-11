Good Hemp (NASDAQ:GHMP) Shares Up 1.2%

Good Hemp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHMP) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. 5,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 6,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49.

Good Hemp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHMP)

Good Hemp, Inc engages in the development and marketing of natural hemp-derived beverage and wellness products. It focuses on exploiting niche markets in the hemp industry. The firm offers hemp-based beverages under the brands of 2oh!, fizz!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA. The company was founded on November 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.