Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Goodwin (LON:GDWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
LON GDWN opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £236.85 million and a PE ratio of 34.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,979.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Goodwin has a 1-year low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69).
Goodwin Company Profile
