Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Goodwin (LON:GDWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON GDWN opened at GBX 3,080 ($40.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £236.85 million and a PE ratio of 34.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,979.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Goodwin has a 1-year low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,650 ($47.69).

Goodwin Company Profile

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

