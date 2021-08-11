GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Trading 4.4% Higher

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares traded up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.53. 36,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,844,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,221. 20.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 125,803 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $23,432,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

