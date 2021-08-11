Gossamer Bio, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOSS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

GOSS stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

