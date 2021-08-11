GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 2,029 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.47.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

