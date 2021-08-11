GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 198 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $190.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

