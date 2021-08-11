GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $213,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

