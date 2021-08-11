GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $190.61 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.