GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 21.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 11.2% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Clorox by 8.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.32.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

