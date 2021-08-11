GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 957 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 752,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after buying an additional 523,362 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GEM opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.