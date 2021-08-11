Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. 114,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,162. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82. Graham has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $138.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Graham alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 price target on Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.