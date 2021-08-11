GravityCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $25,431.67 and $3.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00152189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00153440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,068.60 or 0.99873299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.63 or 0.00840343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,124,227 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.