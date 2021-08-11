Grin Market Cap Hits $27.06 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $3.84 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,500.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.05 or 0.07015021 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.59 or 0.01334584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00372674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00135104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.75 or 0.00599449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.57 or 0.00343156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.04 or 0.00299013 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 80,767,260 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

