Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) vs. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Head-To-Head Review

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A TripAdvisor 1 5 6 0 2.42

TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.55%. Given TripAdvisor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -99.54% -74.28% -38.06% TripAdvisor -78.84% -36.74% -15.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 4.58 -$5.74 million N/A N/A TripAdvisor $604.00 million 8.30 -$289.00 million ($1.87) -19.58

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TripAdvisor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.2% of TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TripAdvisor beats Grom Social Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 884 million reviews and opinions on 7.9 million hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

