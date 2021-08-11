Gulden Market Capitalization Hits $11.54 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $57,904.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.00375250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 550,463,290 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.