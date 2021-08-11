Gulf Investment Fund plc (GIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on September 17th

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GIF stock opened at GBX 1.61 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Gulf Investment Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.64.

Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

