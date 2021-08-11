Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.73

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.43 ($0.06). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.24 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,942,702 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Mansour Al Alami acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,678.08). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,670,000 shares of company stock worth $5,010,000.

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

