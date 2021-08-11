Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $425-$445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.62 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.850-$2.000 EPS.

HALO stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 13,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,274. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.