Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $59.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $58.15. 25,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

