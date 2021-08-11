Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) PT Raised to C$51.00

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HDIUF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 740. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

