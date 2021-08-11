Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,000 Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at about $8,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 936,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 58.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

