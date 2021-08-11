Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after buying an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after buying an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,509,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after buying an additional 130,139 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $167,096,000.

DVY stock opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

