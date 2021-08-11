Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,952 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $38,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after buying an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 307.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 876,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 661,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,530,000 after buying an additional 585,304 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 141.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 542,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 318,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVET. Barclays lowered their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of CVET opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $39,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,074. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

