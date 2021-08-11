Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.55. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

