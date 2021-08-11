Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $4,175,495.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,313 shares of company stock valued at $23,613,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $146.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $150.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.89.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.