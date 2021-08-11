Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 13,836 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.