Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 17,500 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $1,789,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHPT opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

