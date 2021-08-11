Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 573 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $248,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $144.26 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $85.47 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 2.58.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

