Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 18.60%.

Harrow Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,093. Harrow Health has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 5,869 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $40,906.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,337 shares of company stock worth $204,572. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HROW shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.