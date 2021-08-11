Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,464,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,817,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 421,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after purchasing an additional 115,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSC opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Argus upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

