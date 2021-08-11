Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.820-$0.960 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $19.69. 191,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -656.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.08.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

