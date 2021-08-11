Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

The firm has a market cap of $716.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.35.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

