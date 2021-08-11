HC Wainwright Lowers LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target to $3.50

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

LPTH opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.36. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

