HC Wainwright Lowers LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target to $3.50

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
LPTH opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.36. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.
