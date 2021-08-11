HC Wainwright Trims IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price to $30.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IDYA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.23). Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,107 shares of company stock valued at $340,064 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,396,000 after purchasing an additional 407,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,406,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,063,000 after purchasing an additional 192,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $6,814,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.