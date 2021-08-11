Head to Head Comparison: Adient (NYSE:ADNT) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adient and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $12.67 billion 0.30 -$547.00 million ($0.04) -1,016.50 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 449.21 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Luminar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adient.

Profitability

This table compares Adient and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 0.77% 18.97% 3.26% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Adient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Adient has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adient and Luminar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 2 1 8 0 2.55 Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Adient currently has a consensus price target of $48.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 63.46%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Adient.

Summary

Adient beats Luminar Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

