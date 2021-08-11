Head to Head Comparison: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) & Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Limestone Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.48 -$205.53 million $0.74 27.42 Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 1.91 $9.01 million $1.20 13.92

Limestone Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cadence Bancorporation. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cadence Bancorporation and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bancorporation 0 5 2 0 2.29 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Cadence Bancorporation and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bancorporation 46.87% 15.67% 1.78% Limestone Bancorp 21.64% 10.43% 0.93%

Risk & Volatility

Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Limestone Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that comprise loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and curbside banking, night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of these businesses, and other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

