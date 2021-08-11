Head to Head Review: Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Facebook 37.17% 30.09% 24.35%

This table compares Chindata Group and Facebook’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $280.63 million 15.80 -$43.42 million ($0.05) -242.80 Facebook $85.97 billion 11.84 $29.15 billion $10.09 35.79

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group. Chindata Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.5% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Facebook shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Facebook shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Chindata Group and Facebook, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 Facebook 1 4 34 1 2.88

Chindata Group presently has a consensus price target of $21.21, suggesting a potential upside of 74.74%. Facebook has a consensus price target of $402.76, suggesting a potential upside of 11.53%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Facebook.

Summary

Facebook beats Chindata Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc. develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Facebook Reality Labs, an augmented and virtual reality product that help people feel connected, anytime, and anywhere. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

