Head to Head Review: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and PACCAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -5.61 PACCAR $18.73 billion 1.48 $1.30 billion $3.74 21.32

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PACCAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PACCAR has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.53% -31.46% PACCAR 7.90% 16.52% 6.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lordstown Motors and PACCAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56 PACCAR 1 6 4 1 2.42

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus price target of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 138.23%. PACCAR has a consensus price target of $103.27, suggesting a potential upside of 29.50%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than PACCAR.

Summary

PACCAR beats Lordstown Motors on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

