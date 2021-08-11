Head-To-Head Survey: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) versus GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centogene and GeneLink, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 5 0 3.00 GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Centogene currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 78.79%. Given Centogene’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than GeneLink.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centogene and GeneLink’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $146.64 million 1.55 -$24.49 million ($1.17) -9.75 GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GeneLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Centogene.

Risk & Volatility

Centogene has a beta of -2.14, meaning that its share price is 314% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneLink has a beta of -1.25, meaning that its share price is 225% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and GeneLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene -9.23% -29.84% -13.19% GeneLink N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GeneLink beats Centogene on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It provides various services, including target discovery, early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring; and genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. The company also offers COVID-19 testing solutions, including RT-PCR and antigen testing services. It has a strategic collaboration with Shire International GmbH and Pfizer Inc.; a collaboration agreement with Dr. Bauer Laboratoriums GmbH, Rostock by providing the medical laboratory services to perform its COVID-19 testing business activities; and a license agreement with Fraport AG to operate a test center for COVID-19 testing/diagnostics at Frankfurt Airport, Germany. Centogene N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. engages in the development of genetics-based assessment products for pharmaceutical applications and DNA storage purpose. It also offers genetically-based nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Robert P. Ricciardi on September 21, 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

