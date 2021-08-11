Head-To-Head Survey: Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Zurich Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion 2.46 $1.79 billion $0.95 8.38 Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.07 $3.83 billion $2.56 16.46

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax. Lufax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurich Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lufax and Zurich Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $16.14, indicating a potential upside of 102.74%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats Lufax on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

