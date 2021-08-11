HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

HHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.58.

HHR stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. 339,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,731. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.37.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

