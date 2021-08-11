HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.58

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 3244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

HHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after acquiring an additional 252,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 559.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in HeadHunter Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 552,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 85,422 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

